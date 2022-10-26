Allentown to Hold Medication Collection Events Oct. 29 for Drug Take Back Day | WDIY Local News

People looking to dispose of unused or expired medications will have an opportunity to do so this weekend, at multiple locations around the Lehigh Valley. WDIY's Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The city of Allentown says it will be offering events at three sites for people to safely dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired prescription and over-the-counter medicines on Oct. 29, for national Drug Take Back Day.

The events will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Allentown Police Department headquarters at 425 Hamilton St., the Wegmans at 3900 Tilghman St., and the Walgreens at 1702 Tilghman St.

According to a release, medications including capsules, pills, liquid products, creams in containers and pet medications will be accepted free of charge, no questions asked, and with no ID required. Syringes with needles and other sharps will not be accepted.

The collected medication will be placed in secure, one-way collection boxes that are bolted to the floor, and will be burned in an approved incinerator.

The Allentown Health Bureau and APD are participating in the national Drug Take Back program, in partnership with the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Additional take-back locations across Lehigh and Northampton counties will also be available, and can be found on the DEA’s website.

The city said studies show the most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets.

Officials also cautioned people against disposing of unused medicine via traditional methods, such as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, saying that this poses potential safety and health hazards.

(Original air-date: 10/26/22)