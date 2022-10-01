WDIY's 2022 Fall Membership Drive Giveaways

Everyone who makes a donation to WDIY's 2022 Fall Membership Drive will be entered into the drawings for our two grand prize giveaways.

1. A VIP Weekend Package for the 2022 Reading Blues Fest



Four-day music extravaganza in Reading, PA presented by Berks Art, featuring a stacked line-up which includes six BMA winners

Performances by Tab Benoit, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Sugar Ray Redford, Eric Gales, Dawn Tyler Watson, Vanessa Collier, Vaneese Thomas, The Blood Brothers: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, and more

November 17-20 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading

One winner will be selected for an all-inclusive VIP weekend package for two including hotel accommodations, a $1,200 value

2. A pair of tickets to see TAKE3 at Miller Symphony Hall



TAKE3 is a genre-defying trio who bring the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma

The group perform arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, and classical favorites

Featuring: Lindsay Deutsch on violin, Jason Stoll on piano, and Mikala Schmitz on cello

Saturday, November 19 at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown

Winners will be selected for a pair of tickets, a $60 value

Donations to WDIY's Fall Membership Drive can be made our donation page anytime or by calling 610-758-8810 from 6 AM to 9 PM.

A donation is appreciated but not necessary to enter the drawings.