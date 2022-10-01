© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
❤️ We have met the Buy-Back Campaign goal of $10,000 for the upcoming Fall Membership Drive! Thank you to everyone who donated. Enjoy this weekend entirely free of interruptions! 🎵
WDIY Headlines

WDIY's 2022 Fall Membership Drive Giveaways

WDIY | By Shamus McGroggan
Published October 1, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT
Fall Membership Drive Giveaways: Reading Blues Fest and TAKE3.

Everyone who makes a donation to WDIY's 2022 Fall Membership Drive will be entered into the drawings for our two grand prize giveaways.

1. A VIP Weekend Package for the 2022 Reading Blues Fest

  • Four-day music extravaganza in Reading, PA presented by Berks Art, featuring a stacked line-up which includes six BMA winners
  • Performances by Tab Benoit, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Sugar Ray Redford, Eric Gales, Dawn Tyler Watson, Vanessa Collier, Vaneese Thomas, The Blood Brothers: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, and more
  • November 17-20 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading
  • One winner will be selected for an all-inclusive VIP weekend package for two including hotel accommodations, a $1,200 value

2. A pair of tickets to see TAKE3 at Miller Symphony Hall

  • TAKE3 is a genre-defying trio who bring the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma
  • The group perform arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, and classical favorites
  • Featuring: Lindsay Deutsch on violin, Jason Stoll on piano, and Mikala Schmitz on cello
  • Saturday, November 19 at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown
  • Winners will be selected for a pair of tickets, a $60 value

Donations to WDIY's Fall Membership Drive can be made our donation page anytime or by calling 610-758-8810 from 6 AM to 9 PM.

A donation is appreciated but not necessary to enter the drawings.

Tags
WDIY Headlines 2022 Fall Membership DriveMiller Symphony HallAllentownReading Blues FestReading
Shamus McGroggan
Shamus is WDIY's Membership and Development Director, responsible for managing the station's membership activities, grant writing, public relations, and online activities. He is also the producer and host of Tape Swap Radio.
See stories by Shamus McGroggan