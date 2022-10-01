WDIY Partners with Second Harvest Food Bank During the 2022 Fall Membership Drive

Every dollar donated to WDIY during this year's Fall Membership Drive will help provide meals to those in need in the Lehigh Valley. For every $100 WDIY receives in donations, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley will provide 21 meals to individuals and families in our community. WDIY has partnered with Valley National Financial Advisors to cover the costs of the meals, allowing 100% of WDIY member donation to stay with the station.

Second Harvest’s network of agencies which receive meals include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities, and rehabilitation facilities.

Membership donations can be made to WDIY's 2022 Fall Membership Drive here.

WDIY's 2022 Fall Membership Drive will begin on-air on Monday, October 3, 2022 after running a pre-drive "Buy-Back" Campaign online and through the mail.

In the fall of 2021, WDIY held the same partnership, with member donations resulting in Second Harvest delivering 12,128 meals to those in need in our community.

Known officially as Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania, the organization was established by the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley in 1982. Today, Second Harvest serves more than 200 agencies in a six-county area: Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, and Wayne counties. Examples of agencies served include: food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and addiction treatment programs. Collectively, this network serves more than 60,000 people each month.

Valley National Financial Advisors has partnered with WDIY for our Fall Membership Drives since 2017. Valley National is a financial services firm in Bethlehem that was founded in 1985. The organization integrates financial planning, wealth management, tax, insurance, and more under one roof.