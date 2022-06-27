On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-06-30

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Forrest Smithson concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Dieux.

You will also hear new music by Tapes and Topographies on Simulacra Records and by

Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (june 23 - show #1312) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.