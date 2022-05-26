Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for June, 2022

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for June is Forrest Smithson.

Forrest Smithson is an American composer from northern California, known for his acclaimed catalogue of ambient electronic compositions. He creates masterful excursions into new territories of lyrical, harmonically unique, modern musical textures and atmospheres. Forrest’s musical creations emerge from a natural affinity for embracing diverse elements and variables of sound, holding them in awareness as a unified event, creating sonic presentations of wholeness within form.