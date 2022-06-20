On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-06-23

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Forrest Smithson continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Lejeu.

You will also hear new music by Al Gromer Khan on Zustand Records and by Tomo Nakaguchi on Audiobulb Records.

The latest show's playlist (June 16 - show #1311) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.