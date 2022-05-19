© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

Talkin' Baseball with Steve, Rosalie and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' Mike Ventola | WDIY Sports

WDIY | By Steve Aaronson,
Rosalie Viscomi
Published May 19, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT
IMG_0381.JPG

Steve Aaronson and Rosalie Viscomi welcome Mike Ventola, Media Relations Manager for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to the WDIY airwaves for a weekly report on the team from the previous week, what's coming up this week, statistics, injury report and updates with the players - in and out of the dugout.

Plus, Rosalie asks about the promotions at Coca-Cola Park, the always amazing food, theme nights and every reason (besides the game) to take in affordable outdoor family entertainment and recreation right here in the Lehigh Valley.

(Original air-date: 5/12/22)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Mike VentolaCoca-Cola ParkLehigh Valley IronPigsIronPigsBaseballSportsLehigh ValleyLocal NewsWDIY Sports
Steve Aaronson
Steve Aaronson came to WDIY, straight out of the U.S. Department of Labor, in 2002. He has been a member, and a volunteer, ever since. Steve’s main love is Golden Age folk music, and he has been the host of Folk Classics since 2006. You can also hear him hosting Morning Edition on Wednesdays, Fresh Air on Tuesdays, and occasionally on public affairs programs like Lehigh Valley Art Salon. He also co-hosts Swing Sunday twice a month, with Rosalie Viscomi.
See stories by Steve Aaronson
Rosalie Viscomi
Rosalie Viscomi has been with WDIY since 2002, as both a member and a volunteer. She has served on the Community Advisory Board, and also on WDIY’s Board of Directors.
See stories by Rosalie Viscomi
Related Content