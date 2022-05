Celtic Faire host Rick Weaver talks with Rose Baldino and Brian Buchanan of Lehigh Valley-based Celtic folk duo House of Hamill as they wind down their nationwide tour.

During this final stretch of tour dates, House of Hamill will be playing a hometown show in Bethlehem at Godfrey Daniels on Sunday, May 8th at 7 p.m.

(Original air-date: 5/6/2022)