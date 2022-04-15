© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We met our goal for the Spring Membership Drive! Thank you to everyone who contributed. 🎧
WDIY Headlines

Candice Night of Blackmore's Night on Taking Her Renaissance Folk Band Back on the Road

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published April 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT
Candice Night looking straight ahead.
Howard Keel
/
Candice Night

Candice Night of traditional Renaissance folk band Blackmore's Night talks with WDIY's Karen El-Chaar ahead of the band's upcoming shows which will take them just outside of the Lehigh Valley.

Blackmore discuss what it's like to be back on the road, how she and her bandmate Richie Blackmore met, Richie being a rock musician playing renaissance music, how she began playing a traditional instrument like the shawm, and more.

Blackmore's Night will be performing the following upcoming shows:

  • Thu 5/19 - Harrisburg, PA @ The Whitaker Center
  • Fri 5/20 - Stroudsburg, PA @ The Sherman Theater

Blackmore's Night is known for the instrumentation of British guitarist and songwriter Richie Blackmore who has played in rock groups like Deep Purple and Rainbow, along with the ethereal vocals of Candice Night who has previously done backing vocals for both of Richie's aforementioned bands.
(Original air-date: 4/17/2022)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Blackmore's NightSherman TheaterThe Whitaker CenterRenaissanceFolkCandice NightRichie BlackmoreLiveInterview
Karen El-Chaar
See stories by Karen El-Chaar