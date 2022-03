Shannon Lambert-Ryan, vocalist for the Celtic roots band RUNA, talks with Celtic Faire's Rick Weaver about the band's upcoming shows, new music, RUNA's Ruckus Sock Collection, and more.

Lambert-Ryan talked with Weaver shortly before RUNA's show at Sellersville Theater in Sellersville, PA on February 25, 2022. The show was the RUNA's first indoor show since the start of the pandemic.

(Original air-date: 2/24/2022)