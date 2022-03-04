© 2022
WDIY Headlines

Attacca Quartet's Domenic Salerni Previews Their Upcoming Zoellner Arts Center Concert

WDIY | By Wally Vinovskis
Published March 4, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST
Domenic Salerni plays the violin.
Contribute photo
/
domenicsalerni.com
Domenic Salerni will be appearing with the Attacca Quartet on March 5 at Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem.

Bethlehem's own Domenic Salerni, violist from the New York-based Grammy Award-winning Attacca Quartet, talks with WDIY’s Wally Vinovskis about the group’s upcoming concert at the Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem on March 5.

The group will be performing the music of Phil Glass, Paul Wiancko, and Caroline Shaw. Percussionist Miles Salerni joins the ensemble for the premiere of Paul Salerni’s My Two Als, a piece celebrating the lives of jazz singer Al Jarreau and Lehigh University’s longtime Marching 97 director, Al Neumeyer.

More information and tickets are available at the Zoellner Arts Center website .

(Original air-date: 2/23/2022)

Wally Vinovskis
Waldemar "Wally" Vinovskis was formerly the host of Friday's edition of WDIY Classics and is a regular host on Hearing Voices. He has also hosted Swing Sunday, The Blend, Celtic Faire and Unlimited Possibilities as well as Morning Edition. Along with his on-air activities, Wally is a former member of the WDIY Board of Directors.
See stories by Wally Vinovskis
