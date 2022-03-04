Attacca Quartet's Domenic Salerni Previews Their Upcoming Zoellner Arts Center Concert

Bethlehem's own Domenic Salerni, violist from the New York-based Grammy Award-winning Attacca Quartet, talks with WDIY’s Wally Vinovskis about the group’s upcoming concert at the Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem on March 5.

The group will be performing the music of Phil Glass, Paul Wiancko, and Caroline Shaw. Percussionist Miles Salerni joins the ensemble for the premiere of Paul Salerni’s My Two Als, a piece celebrating the lives of jazz singer Al Jarreau and Lehigh University’s longtime Marching 97 director, Al Neumeyer.

More information and tickets are available at the Zoellner Arts Center website .

(Original air-date: 2/23/2022)