-
Telling the Stories of 'A Civil War Christmas' with Anne Lewis and Paris Crayton III | LV Arts SalonKate Scuffle welcomes Anne Lewis and Paris Crayton III from DeSales University to talk about their upcoming performance of A Civil War Christmas by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel.
-
Telling the Stories of 'A Civil War Christmas' with Anne Lewis and Paris Crayton III | LV Arts SalonKate Scuffle welcomes Anne Lewis and Paris Crayton III from DeSales University to talk about their upcoming performance of A Civil War Christmas by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel.