Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Telling the Stories of 'A Civil War Christmas' with Anne Lewis and Paris Crayton III | LV Arts Salon

Published November 29, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST
DeSales University

There's different kind of Christmas story being told this holiday season at DeSales University. On this episode of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon, Kate Scuffle welcomes Anne Lewis, Head of the Division of Performing Arts and Paris Crayton III, director of the upcoming Act 1 production of A Civil War Christmas by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel.

Together, they talk about why the play was chosen for DeSales' Christmas production, the connection with the history of the Civil War, A Civil War Christmas' large cast of actors, storytelling and music, and more.

A Civil War Christmas runs from Nov. 30-Dec. 11.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/28/22)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
