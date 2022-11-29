Telling the Stories of 'A Civil War Christmas' with Anne Lewis and Paris Crayton III | LV Arts Salon

There's different kind of Christmas story being told this holiday season at DeSales University. On this episode of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon, Kate Scuffle welcomes Anne Lewis, Head of the Division of Performing Arts and Paris Crayton III, director of the upcoming Act 1 production of A Civil War Christmas by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel.

Together, they talk about why the play was chosen for DeSales' Christmas production, the connection with the history of the Civil War, A Civil War Christmas' large cast of actors, storytelling and music, and more.

A Civil War Christmas runs from Nov. 30-Dec. 11.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/28/22)