In her final episode as host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon, Silagh White welcomes Doug Roysdon, Kiera Wilhelm, and Leo Motolese to share a progress report from Bethlehem's IceHouse Tonight and announce the new IceHouse Performing Arts Collaborative; IcePAC.

(Original air-date: 11/21/22)