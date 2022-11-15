© 2022
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Celebrating 37 Years of PYT with Jill Dunn Jones and Valerie Reinhardt | LV Arts Salon

Published November 15, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST
IMG_0729.JPG
Valerie Reinhardt (left), Kate Scuffle (center) and Jill Dunn Jones (right)

As the Pennsylvania Youth Theatre celebrates its 37th season of performance instruction, Kate Scuffle welcomes PYT's Artistic Director Jill Dunn Jones and Managing Director Valerie Reinhardt to the WDIY studios.

They discuss the nonprofit's upcoming performances, including Elf the Musical, Jr. from Dec. 2-11, the process behind choosing the right production, and the different options available for young students for explore.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/14/22)

