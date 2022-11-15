Celebrating 37 Years of PYT with Jill Dunn Jones and Valerie Reinhardt | LV Arts Salon

As the Pennsylvania Youth Theatre celebrates its 37th season of performance instruction, Kate Scuffle welcomes PYT's Artistic Director Jill Dunn Jones and Managing Director Valerie Reinhardt to the WDIY studios.

They discuss the nonprofit's upcoming performances, including Elf the Musical, Jr. from Dec. 2-11, the process behind choosing the right production, and the different options available for young students for explore.

(Original air-date: 11/14/22)