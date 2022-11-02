'What Goes Around: Part One': Mary and David Serfass, and the Stories of The Snow Goose Gallery | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes mother-and-son duo Mary and David Serfass from The Snow Goose Gallery in downtown Bethlehem to talk about their new upcoming 30th anniversary show, "What Goes Around: Part One."

On display from Nov. 13-Dec. 18, the show features photographs by David, inspired by his mother Mary’s award-winning art, alongside works by Mary, in turn inspired by her son David’s photography - a symbol of the bond of family and sharing of creative inspiration.

Kate, Mary and David also talk about the history of the Snow Goose Gallery, "The Art of the Miniature," and more.

(Original air-date: 10/31/22)