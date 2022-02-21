-
Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press examines the social impact and recent decline of rom-coms. The romantic comedy, or “the rom-com,” lives on though, thanks to J. Lo - Jennifer Lopez. In her latest movie Marry Me, with Owen Wilson, she stars as a pop music artist who spontaneously marries a man in her audience.
-
Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press examines the social impact and recent decline of rom-coms. The romantic comedy, or “the rom-com,” lives on though, thanks to J. Lo - Jennifer Lopez. In her latest movie Marry Me, with Owen Wilson, she stars as a pop music artist who spontaneously marries a man in her audience.