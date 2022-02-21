© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jennifer Lopez

  • ATM2-21.jpg
    Marry Me | At the Movies
    Paul Willistein
    ,
    Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press examines the social impact and recent decline of rom-coms. The romantic comedy, or “the rom-com,” lives on though, thanks to J. Lo - Jennifer Lopez. In her latest movie Marry Me, with Owen Wilson, she stars as a pop music artist who spontaneously marries a man in her audience.
  • ATM2-21.jpg
    WDIY Headlines
    Marry Me | At the Movies
    Paul Willistein
    ,
    Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press examines the social impact and recent decline of rom-coms. The romantic comedy, or “the rom-com,” lives on though, thanks to J. Lo - Jennifer Lopez. In her latest movie Marry Me, with Owen Wilson, she stars as a pop music artist who spontaneously marries a man in her audience.