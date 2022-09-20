© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
❤️ Tap here to support WDIY's Buy-Back Campaign for the Fall Membership Drive. Help us stay interruption-free for the first weekend of the Drive by donating today! 🎵

Clerks III

  • Clerks3.png
    Clerks III | At the Movies
    Paul Willistein
    Writer-director Kevin Smith got the gang back for Clerks III, which takes place in the original Quick Stop in Monmouth County, N.J. Returning from the 1994 Clerks: Dante Hicks (Brian O’Halloran), Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson), Elias Grover (Trevor Fehrman), Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith).
  • Clerks3.png
    WDIY Headlines
    Clerks III | At the Movies
    Paul Willistein
    Writer-director Kevin Smith got the gang back for Clerks III, which takes place in the original Quick Stop in Monmouth County, N.J. Returning from the 1994 Clerks: Dante Hicks (Brian O’Halloran), Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson), Elias Grover (Trevor Fehrman), Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith).