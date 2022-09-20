Clerks III | At the Movies

Writer-director Kevin Smith got the gang back for Clerks III, which takes place in the original Quick Stop in Monmouth County, N.J. Returning from the 1994 Clerks: Dante Hicks (Brian O’Halloran), Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson), Elias Grover (Trevor Fehrman), Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith). Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy.

