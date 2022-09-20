© 2022
At the Movies

Clerks III | At the Movies

Published September 20, 2022
clerks3.movie

Writer-director Kevin Smith got the gang back for Clerks III, which takes place in the original Quick Stop in Monmouth County, N.J. Returning from the 1994 Clerks: Dante Hicks (Brian O’Halloran), Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson), Elias Grover (Trevor Fehrman), Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith). Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/19/22)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
