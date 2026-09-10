"Live Here, Work Here, Stay Here" with LINC's Katelyn Mack | Your Financial Choices

On this episode, Laurie Siebert sits down with Katelyn Mack, President of LINC, to talk about their work to attract and retain top tier talent for Lehigh Valley businesses. From meeting with potential employees to help them better understand the region to holding events to introduce people to community, Katelyn talks about LINC's wide range of support.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/9/26)

