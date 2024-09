On this episode, Laurie Siebert explains why you should start thinking about taxes now to give yourself time for projections and planning. She breaks down related topics like contributing to a 401 (k), different kinds of income and what they mean, the minimum distribution age, and much more.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/4/24)