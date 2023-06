On this episode of Your Financial Choices, Laurie Siebert welcomes Stan Reinfold from Movement Mortgage, NLMS # 262595, Corp. NMLS # 39179, to answer audience questions and break down the details surrounding mortgages.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/14/23)