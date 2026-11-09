The Power of Trying Something New with James Zipprodt | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman is joined by James Zipprodt, WDIY's Director of News and Public Affairs, to explore a journey that started from accidentally discovering a love for video production and carried him into a role with a heavy focus on highlighting community.

James opens up about being an introvert in a field that often emphasizes putting yourself out there, and how genuine professional relationships and stepping outside of his comfort zone has helped him grow. He also discusses his freelance video work that's introduced him to more of the community and why finding purpose in the work can make all the difference.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 11/9/26)

