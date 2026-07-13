"I Was Put On Earth to Help People" with Justin Keiper | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman welcomes Justin Keiper, a funeral director at Cantelmi Funeral Home, to explore how he found a desire to pursue this career path as a teenager and his view of it as a way to help people in a vulnerable moment.

Justin talks about the connections he builds with the families and individuals he serves and his journey to realizing he had to be his true self in his job. Beyond that, Justin shares what being a young leader in his field and the Lehigh Valley means to him.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 7/13/26)

