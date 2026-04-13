"It Starts With You" with Natalie Landis | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman is joined by Natalie Landis of the RINO Foundation, a family-founded organization empowering sustainability and community in worldwide marginalized communities.

Natalie shares stories of how collaboration has helped them succeed in their initiatives and explains what community means to her. They talk about her work in women's empowerment and the core values that drive her and the foundation.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 4/13/26)

