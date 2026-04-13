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Young Valley Leaders

"It Starts With You" with Natalie Landis | Young Valley Leaders

By Louis Holzman
Published April 13, 2026 at 2:25 PM EDT

On this episode, Louis Holzman is joined by Natalie Landis of the RINO Foundation, a family-founded organization empowering sustainability and community in worldwide marginalized communities.

Natalie shares stories of how collaboration has helped them succeed in their initiatives and explains what community means to her. They talk about her work in women's empowerment and the core values that drive her and the foundation.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 4/13/26)

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Young Valley Leaders Natalie LandisThe RINO FoundationfaithCommunityLeadership
Louis Holzman
Louis Holzman is the host of Young Valley Leaders on WDIY.
See stories by Louis Holzman
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