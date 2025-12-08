"Relationships Are the Key" with Julian Guridy | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman welcomes Julian Guridy to explore his recent campaign announcement for State Representative in Pennsylvania's 22nd District. Julian talks about finding his way back to public service, following in the footsteps of his longtime Allentown City Councilman father.

They discuss the value of having a leader who fully understands the Latino community, his methods for finding balance in a busy schedule, and how networking has gotten him to this position.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 12/8/25)

