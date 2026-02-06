Gardening in Any Body | You Bet Your Garden

On this episode, Mike McGrath gives tips and tricks to avoid gardening pain no matter your ability level. Plus, one of the founding voices of organic gardening, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/6/26)

