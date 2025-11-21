© 2025
You Bet Your Garden

How to Start Your Own Seeds - If You Dare! | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published November 21, 2025 at 3:20 PM EST
On this episode, Mike McGrath explains why starting your own seeds is more difficult than planting starters, and gives tips on how to do it successfully. Plus, how silvohorticulure can help trees and plants cooperate, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/14/25)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
