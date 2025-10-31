How to Handle Leaf "Litter" | You Bet Your Garden

On this episode, Mike McGrath explains whether you should collect your fall leaves for your compost pile or leave them for hibernating pollinators. Plus, a chat with one of the founders of the organic gardening movement, and your fabulous phone calls!

