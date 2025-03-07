It's Time to Start Removing Winter Mulch | You Bet Your Garden

On this episode, Mike McGrath reminds you to get to work on removing that mulch you used to protect your beds over the winter, and explains the proper way to do so. Plus, a deeper look at hydroponics, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/7/25)