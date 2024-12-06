© 2024
WDIY Headlines
You Bet Your Garden

Pantry Moths and Other Flying Pests | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published December 6, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST

On this episode, Mike McGrath tells you what to do if you find pantry moths invading your food, and explains how to keep them away in the first place. Plus, your low-flying phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/6/24)

You Bet Your Garden Gardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
