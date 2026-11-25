The mystery turkey in the freezer

A teacher named Mary Jarvis in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, was struggling on a modest salary and decided to give her Thanksgiving turkey away to a needy family. When she returned home, she found a mysterious replacement turkey waiting in her garage freezer.

The lamp in the dark

Growing up in modest circumstances, future church leader H. Gordon Green shared a Thanksgiving memory where his family had only a tough jackrabbit and a few turnips for dinner. When the children refused to eat, his mother cried.

His father lit an old lamp, turned off all the electric lights, and showed them how a simple shift in perspective made their humble meal feel warm and meaningful.

This is my favorite one, folks. This story is from Elizabeth from Detroit.

"Last year, we had a squatter on our street. At first, I was freaked out by her. I mean, she picked this random street most people wouldn't know to even look down, found an abandoned house that had been empty for years, and moved right in with no utilities.

I've been homeless myself, but I guess I had a kind of attitude toward her, which I'm not proud of. It was just her against the world in that boarded-up old house with part of the roof caved in.

My kids take care of the neighborhood stray animals. That's just how they are. She's the same way. She basically adopted a stray dog, and he stayed with her as a kind of protector.

An elderly couple on our street would get her things for her dog and got to know her, and those two are really good people, so when they befriended her, I knew she couldn't be all that bad.

The morning of Thanksgiving, I woke up to start cooking and had this nagging feeling that we were going to eat a feast, but that woman down the street might not have anything at all. So I told the kids we'd take her her plate. Not a big deal. I take my neighbors plates all the time. Sometimes they bring me one too. But I'd never really talked to her.

A totally different neighbor mentioned her to me that morning and asked if I knew if she had anything to eat, and I felt like that was a sign.

It was dark by the time I got dinner cooked finally. I knocked on the front door and no answer. The kids said she usually went in and out of her back door. So I walked back and she answered, and I said, 'I made you a plate. Happy Thanksgiving.'

I felt awkward. But a few days later, the kids said they saw her with her dog at the other neighbor's and that she'd told them that she was so happy to have a Thanksgiving meal — that she cried and that everything tasted so good. Pure gratitude.

A few months later, a church helped her secure housing and she moved. I saw her a month or so ago at the dollar store where we were both shopping, and she walked up and asked if I remembered her. I said I did, and I wondered how she was doing, and she said she was doing good. She looked happy.

I want to start taking food to the needy every year. If it's just one person or a few people, we always have extra. I do love my leftovers, but I can spare a few plates if someone doesn't have Thanksgiving dinner.

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