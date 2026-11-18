President George Washington issued the first national Thanksgiving proclamation on October 3rd in 1789, designating Thursday, November 26, 1789, as a day of public thanksgiving for the new United States Constitution. In 1789, the Thanksgiving proclamation was controversial because critics argued it overstepped federal powers into state jurisdiction and blurred the line between government and religion. Federal overreach, anti-Federalist lawmakers such as Aedanus Burke and Thomas Tudor Tucker argued that declaring a day of public prayer and thanks belonged to individual state leaders rather than the new national president.

This is the proclamation which set the precedent for America's national day of Thanksgiving.

During his administration, President Lincoln issued many orders similar to this. For example, on November 28th in 1861, he ordered the government departments closed for a local day of Thanksgiving.

Sarah Josepha Hale, a 74-year-old magazine editor, wrote a letter to the president on September 28th, 1863, urging him to have the day of our annual Thanksgiving made a national and fixed union festival. She explained, "You may have observed that for some years past there has been an increasing interest felt to have the Thanksgiving held on the same day in all the states. It now needs national recognition and authoritative fixation only to become permanently an American custom and institution."

Prior to this, each state scheduled its own Thanksgiving holiday at different times, mainly in New England and other northern states. Lincoln responded to Mrs. Hale's request immediately. In her letter to Lincoln, she mentioned that she had been advocating a national Thanksgiving date for 15 years as the editor of Godey's Lady's Book.

According to an April 1st, 1964 letter, one of President Lincoln's secretaries said, "This document was written by Secretary of State William Seward, and the original was in his own handwriting."

While Thanksgiving is now celebrated as a time to come together, a 19th century campaign to establish it as a permanent holiday was intercepted as a culture war against the American South. They considered a northern holiday intended to force New England values on the rest of the country was improper. To them, pumpkin pie, Yankee food, was a deviously sweet symbol of anti-slavery sentiment.

In November of 1926, President Calvin Coolidge received a unique Thanksgiving gift. A woman from Mississippi sent him a raccoon, noting that it had a toothsome flavor. She suggested it would make for a satisfying Thanksgiving dinner.

Eating raccoon wasn't all that uncommon at the time. It's believed that the practice started with Native Americans and then passed to enslaved African people across the American South. The trend eventually spread north, first in low income communities and then becoming integrated into middle and upper class diets. By 1926, raccoon was considered a food fit for the president, but Coolidge didn't eat his new furry friend.

Instead, he gave her a collar and the lucky raccoon stayed with the Coolidges for the rest of the president's term before being given to the Rock Creek Park Zoo.

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