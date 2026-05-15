Short Stories of Human Good | When Good Things Happen

Here are some stories that I found on the internet and also from some of my neighbors. I hope that you can do the same too and share with us at WDIY.

#1: A woman with an ovarian cyst in the hospital had to bring her one-year-old son with her. The baby kept pulling on her IV tubes, and the phone was dead. A nurse calmly asked if she could help calm the child. She brought toys and a blanket and held him while the mother-in-law arrived.

Here's another one. A man in a high-crime area had driven with his gas tank nearly empty. When his card was declined, a stranger walked up, put $5 on his pump, and helped him to get home safely.

A new mother and her six-month-old in a stroller were walking, and they were three miles from home when the stroller tire went flat. A cyclist with a repair kit fixed it in minutes, saving her time and lots of stress.

A tired man at 7-Eleven handed a stranger extra money to buy popcorn, saying he hoped her night got better. The stranger never saw him again, but the act inspired her to pay it forward.

A woman and her husband had $9 and no groceries. When a shopper behind them had only one item, they let her go first. She paid for their items and gave them $50 in a Walmart gift card.

Here's one about an anonymous mortgage payment. A single mother preparing to tell her children she'd lost her home received a call from her mortgage company. An anonymous donor had paid six months of her mortgage after overhearing her distress at a coffee shop.

A Philadelphia barber began giving homeless people free haircuts, which inspired a nationwide movement and led to a permanent free grooming service for the homeless.

A restaurant that turned a birthday into a surprise celebration. When no one showed up for an eight-year-old's birthday, the pizza restaurant staff organized an impromptu party with games and gifts, making it, quote, "the best birthday ever."

These stories show that even small, unplanned acts of kindness can have a lasting impact.

I have some true celebrity stories of different people doing good deeds. Here's one about Jon Bon Jovi. Bon Jovi and his wife opened the JBJ Soul Kitchen, a pay-it-forward restaurant, where you can pay for a meal and volunteer instead or pay for someone else's meal.

Tyler Perry: During the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry paid for groceries for every elderly shopper at dozens of stores in Atlanta and New Orleans, plus he gave $21,000 in tips to restaurant workers.

Barbara Streisand: After George Floyd's death, Streisand made Gianna Floyd, his six-year-old daughter, a Disney shareholder, helping her fund her education.

Last one, Lady Gaga: The 'Poker Face' singer has done incredible work for charity in her lifetime. In 2011, she set up with the Born This Way Foundation, which is committed to supporting the wellness of young people and empowering them to create a kinder and braver world.

Do you have good news to share? Send it to goodnews@wdiy.org.