WDIY Studio Session: Powder Valley Bang

Lehigh Valley rock band Powder Valley Bang stop by the WDIY studios ahead of their Musikfest 2023 set to talk with WDIY's Shamus McGroggan.

Powder Valley Bang performed a full band set on Monday, August 7th at Liederplatz and an acoustic set on Tuesday, August 8th at Lagerplatz during Musikfest 2023.

(Original air-date: 8/4/2023)