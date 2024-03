The band that calls themselves "neo-hillbillies with a twist" from Shoemaker Village, PA, joins WDIY's Carlos Benjamin for a live studio performance and to preview their annual show at Godfrey Daniel's.

Set:

"Building It Up Tearing It Down"

"Like We Did Before"

"God or Coincidence"

Frog Holler will take the Godfrey Daniel's Stage on Saturday, March 30. Their new EP, "For the Ages," is available on music streaming platforms.

(Original air-date: 3/15/2024)