New Zealand musician Miriam Clancy join WDIY's Norm Williams to perform acoustic rendition of her songs, discuss her new album Black Heart, her upcoming album pre-release show at Godfrey Daniels, moving to the Lehigh Valley, and more.

Miriam Clancy's album pre-release show will be taking place at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem on Friday, January 6 at 8 pm. More information and tickets are available at the Godfrey's website.

(Original air-date: 1/3/2023)