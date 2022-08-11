WDIY Studio Session: Bren

Lehigh Valley singer-songwriter Bren joins WDIY's Shamus McGroggan in the WDIY studios for an interview and live performance ahead of her 2022 Musikfest sets. They discuss Bren's beginnings in music, growing up as a fan of Van Halen, her experience with Musikfest, and more.

Songs performed:

"Prom Dress"

"Nothing to Me"

"Deceiver"

Bren had already performed a set earlier in the day when this session aired. She will still be performing at Musikfest on Thursday, August 11th at both 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square. More information is available at the Musikfest website.

(Original air-date: 8/11/2022)