On this episode, Margaret McConnell welcomes comedians Josiah James, Doug McHizzle, and Kate Hughes to discuss the upcoming Comedy 4 Cancer benefit show at Archer Music Hall, which was inspired when Josiah's mother was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Josiah, Kate, and Doug share how they got their starts in stand-up, the challenges of making an audience laugh, and the psychology behind writing jokes, reading a room, and connecting with a crowd. Along the way, they trade stories about memorable performances, comedy influences, and the unique camaraderie of the local comedy scene.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 11/23/26)

