Twenties Toolbox

"It Starts with Knowing Yourself" with Kristin Eicholtz and Lindsay Watson | Twenties Toolbox

By Grace Mansfield
Published September 25, 2024 at 10:31 AM EDT

Grace Mansfield begins the premiere of Twenties Toolbox by talking with Kristin Eicholtz, Executive Director of Career and Civic Engagement at Moravian University, about the importance of crafting an effective resume that reflects who you are. She emphasizes the importance of networking and shares her journey to career counseling.

Then, Grace Mansfield welcomes Lindsay Watson, a successful entrepreneur with experience in career coaching, to share how important it is to push for the job you want. She highlights ways to reach the ideal job, including bouncing back from setbacks, networking, and not letting fear get in the way of getting where you want to be.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 9/24/24)

Twenties Toolbox Kristin EicholtzLindsay WatsonMoravian Universitycareer coachingnetworking
Grace Mansfield
Grace Mansfield is the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. She is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of her own podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies.
