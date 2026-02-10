© 2026
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
WDIY Headlines
Trailblazers

Leading from the Front with County Executive Josh Siegel | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published February 10, 2026 at 1:49 PM EST

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Josh Siegel, the newly elected County Executive for Lehigh County. Josh shares how his upbringing and his dad coming out shaped his sense of empathy, fairness, and why representation at the table matters.

Josh talks about the moments and mentors that helped him grow into leadership, including years coaching speech and debate. He explains what pushed him toward an executive role, the urgency he feels about decisions that will shape the Lehigh Valley for decades, and what he believes residents want most right now: responsible, unifying leadership that listens before it speaks.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 2/10/26)

Trailblazers County Executive Josh SiegelLehigh CountyPoliticslocal governmentLeadershiprepresentation
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
