Leading from the Front with County Executive Josh Siegel | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Josh Siegel, the newly elected County Executive for Lehigh County. Josh shares how his upbringing and his dad coming out shaped his sense of empathy, fairness, and why representation at the table matters.

Josh talks about the moments and mentors that helped him grow into leadership, including years coaching speech and debate. He explains what pushed him toward an executive role, the urgency he feels about decisions that will shape the Lehigh Valley for decades, and what he believes residents want most right now: responsible, unifying leadership that listens before it speaks.

(Original air-date: 2/10/26)

