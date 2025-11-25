© 2025
Trailblazers

"Don't Say No Until You Know" with Becahi's Dr. Dean Donaher | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published November 25, 2025 at 3:16 PM EST

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Dr. Dean Donaher, Principal of Bethlehem Catholic High School, to share the winding path that brought him to his current role, and his belief that making plans rarely works out.

Dean shares how taking the job at BECA changed his view of parents and students at Catholic schools, how he's seen Catholic education change, and his strategies and motivations for recruiting and retaining students.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 11/25/25)

Trailblazers Dr. Dean DonaherBethlehem Catholic High SchoolEducationreligionYouth
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
