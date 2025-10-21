"I Didn't Come to Do It Halfway" with LVPM's Hasanna Birdsong | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with Hasanna Birdsong, who took over the role of CEO of Lehigh Valley Public Media — encompassing PBS39, WLVR 91.3 FM, and LehighValleyNews.com — 100 days ago. Hasanna shares why she decided to accept such a role at such a pivotal time for public media.

Hasanna explores how her career journey has taken her to several organizations in the midst of transformation and some of the sacrifices she's made in order to prioritize her work.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

