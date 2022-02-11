'Color Outside the Lines': Taking Stock of the New Year with CALV's Dawn Godshall | The Jennings Report

Alan Jennings welcomes Dawn Godshall from Community Action Lehigh Valley to talk about what the new year has in store with her recent succession to Executive Director of CALV. Together they talk discuss tackling Lehigh County’s rental assistance program and the recent virtual launch of "Color Outside the Lines," an initiative with the goal of addressing racial inequities and disparities in the Lehigh Valley.

(Original air-date: 2/10/22)