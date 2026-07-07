"Honor the Past, Craft the Future" with Ken and Kenny Rampollo | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Shane McGee is joined by Ken and Kenny Rampollo, a father-son duo and co-owners of Lost Tavern Brewing, to share the craft brewery's journey to being one of the Lehigh Valley's most beloved craft breweries.

They share how the tavern got its start and name and talk about navigating a rapidly evolving craft beer market, as well as emphasizing Lost Tavern's role as more than a simple bar.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/6/26)

