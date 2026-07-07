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The Inside Dish

"Honor the Past, Craft the Future" with Ken and Kenny Rampollo | The Inside Dish

By Shane McGee
Published July 7, 2026 at 10:26 AM EDT

On this episode, Shane McGee is joined by Ken and Kenny Rampollo, a father-son duo and co-owners of Lost Tavern Brewing, to share the craft brewery's journey to being one of the Lehigh Valley's most beloved craft breweries.

They share how the tavern got its start and name and talk about navigating a rapidly evolving craft beer market, as well as emphasizing Lost Tavern's role as more than a simple bar.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/6/26)

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The Inside Dish Ken RampolloKenny RampolloLost Tavern BrewingHellertownCraft Beer
Shane McGee
Shane McGee is a rotating host of The Inside Dish. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association. He currently serves as Treasurer.
See stories by Shane McGee
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