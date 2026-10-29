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The Entrepreneurs' Club at WDIY

Owning the Room with Keela Vincent | The Entrepreneurs' Club

By Carter McKinney
Published October 29, 2026 at 12:24 PM EDT

On this episode, Carter McKinney talks with Keela Vincent, President and CEO of Family Connection of Easton, about what keeps drawing her to community-centered work, even when balancing a busy schedule. Keela shares her local roots and explores what it's like to lead an organization that she doesn't directly own.

Carter and Keela talk about Family Connection's daily work and what the future of the organization and its mission look like in a place like the Lehigh Valley. Plus, the value of looking at nonprofits like businesses.

The Entrepreneurs' Club at WDIY brings listeners honest conversations about leadership, creativity, and community impact, with lessons from founders and leaders. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 10/29/26)

Tags
The Entrepreneurs' Club at WDIY Keela VincentFamily Connection of EastonCommunitynonprofitsBusinessLeadership
Carter McKinney
Carter McKinney is the host of The Entrepreneurs’ Club at WDIY, bringing special episodes of his podcast to WDIY's airwaves and online spaces quarterly throughout the year. Through his podcast, Carter creates space for honest conversations about leadership, branding, resilience, and the realities of building something meaningful.
See stories by Carter McKinney
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