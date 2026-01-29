Spaces to Engage in Culture with Pat Rivera and Rain Black | The El-Chaar Chronicles

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar sits down with Pat Rivera, Executive Director, and Rain Black, Vice President of the Museum of Indian Culture in Allentown. They discuss their journeys to the museum and the initial and ongoing vision for the organization.

Pat and Rain share details about their Lenape Indian Village project, which has been years in the making, and seeks to provide an interactive portrayal of the early North American fur trade.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/29/26)

