Drawing Fair and Consistent Districts with Carol Kuniholm | The El-Chaar Chronicles

By Karen El-Chaar
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:39 PM EDT

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar sits down with Carol Kuniholm of Fair Districts PA's Lehigh Valley Chapter to talk about State House Bill 1776, which seeks to form an Independent Redistricting Commission to ensure the state's district maps are drawn fairly and consistently.

They discuss the current system that Fair Districts PA argues is extremely partisan, more about the organization, the history of gerrymandering in Pennsylvania, and much more.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/30/24)

Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday. Karen currently serves as the president of the WDIY board of directors.
