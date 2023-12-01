Preventing Microplastics in Waterways: Faran Savitz and Dr. John Cigliano | The El-Chaar Chronicles

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar welcomes Faran Savitz, Zero Waste Advocate with PennEnvironment, and Dr. John Cigliano, Director of Environmental Conservation at Cedar Crest College, to discuss a recent PennEnvironment report focusing on microplastics in our waterways.

The group discusses the growing concern of the plastic pollution and ongoing efforts to eliminate and prevent it.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/30/23)