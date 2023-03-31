© 2023
The El-Chaar Chronicles

Fake Pills, Real Fentanyl, and Major Crimes: A Look Inside Northampton County's New Initiatives | The El-Chaar Chronicles

By Karen El-Chaar
Published March 31, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT
Kathleen Jiorle, Northampton County Drug and Alcohol Administrator (left), Lamont McClure, Northampton County Executive (center) and Karen El-Chaar (right)

For this episode of The El-Chaar Chronicles, Karen El-Chaar welcomes Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure and Kathleen Jiorle, Northampton County Drug and Alcohol Administrator to talk about the new Fake Is Real campaign, which aims to raise awareness about fentanyl-laced and counterfeit prescription pills.

Then, Karen speaks with Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck about the county's recently-announced Major Crimes Task Force, a collaborative effort aimed at tackling complex crimes, as well as the brand new Northampton County Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/30/23)

Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday. Karen currently serves as the president of the WDIY board of directors.
